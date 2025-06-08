Enchanting puzzler Planet of Lana is getting a sequel next year, and I'm already convinced it's going to be more heartbreaking than the last just from its announcement trailer

Planet of Lana II: Children of the Leaf has been revealed during the Xbox showcase, and its announcement trailer has given us the first look at what to expect from the next cinematic puzzle adventure with Lana and Mui.

Promising an "unforgettable" journey after something mysterious emerges from Novo's hidden depths, this anticipated sequel will put Lana and Mui's bond to the ultimate test. It's impossible to dissect exactly what that means, especially since all the information we've had so far is from an announcement trailer. But, that doesn't mean there aren't already some notable improvements off the back of the first game.

Planet of Lana II: Children of the Leaf Announcement Trailer | Xbox Games Showcase 2025 - YouTube Watch On

One of the main features that has been improved from the previous game is the companion gameplay. You'll be able to control Miu to deepen your exploration, as well as have more precise control over things like collaborative puzzle solving. After all, if there's one thing that's memorable about the original game, it's the puzzles it challenges you to solve. Children of the Leaf will also feature a wider variety of physics-based puzzles for you to navigate.

The game also promises a deeper, far more epic story. Alongside uncovering the mysteries of the hidden depths and having their bond tested, the game will also focus on Lana's own demons and the darkest secrets of the planet you're exploring. If the first game wasn't emotional enough, then I guarantee the sequel will do all it can to bring a tear to your eye. I'll be honest, the music of the first Planet of Lana is enough to move me. Pile on some deep backstory and I guarantee I'll be a wreck.

Currently, Planet of Lana II: Children of the Leaf is scheduled for a 2026 release, but no further details have been given so it could be a long while before we embark on the next epic adventure with Lana and co. At least the trailer has given us enough of the world to get lost in without having to step foot into it ourselves. Yet. I'm sure that feeling won't last though.