After years of radio silence, Gecko Gods has finally announced a release window and published a demo

Gecko Gods has released its first demo as part of the Wholesome Direct alongside showcasing a brand new trailer for the reptile adventure, and as someone who has kept an eye on the development of this game since 2021 I could not be more thrilled.

It's been a while since we've received any sort of update on Gecko Gods, and a lot of my excitement probably stems from the fact the game wasn't scrapped entirely. But now, we've been given a release window of "Fall 2025" so I can finally start counting down the days until my dream of becoming a gecko and scampering around a larger than life world is within reach.

In the new trailer featured within the showcase, we got a more in-depth look at the platforming and puzzle solving that makes up a lot of the experience, alongside numerous sweeping shots of the pretty, enchanting world our little Gecko selves will explore. Most importantly, though, we see the little Gecko we'll play as hop aboard a little boat and sail through different portals, which will transport us to new areas to explore. How exactly its tiny arms are capable of controlling a sail, I couldn't tell you. But I love it.

Originally, Gecko Gods was supposed to launch in 2023, but it was hit with several delays and left with a "coming soon" label on Steam ever since. Every now and then a video or some screenshots would be published to social media, but no information on a release date has come out until now. In fact, prior to this announcement, the last update we received on the Gecko Gods was published to Steam in March this year, sharing that development was still underway.

Thankfully, the Fall 2025 release window has reassured me that this epic reptile adventure isn't entirely out of reach anymore. Plus, with the demo (which I'm sure I'll explore every single inch of), I've got just enough content to keep me satisfied until I'm desperate for a bigger slice of Gecko Gods.