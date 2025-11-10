The most notable thing about this year's list of PC Gamer's highest review scores is what doesn't appear on it. Many of the games that are in the running for one of our Game of the Year awards aren't represented, including Elden Ring Nightreign, Battlefield 6, Europa Universalis 5, Arc Raiders, and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

Those games all received favorable scores by our standards, just not quite favorable enough to pass the bar I've set here, which is 89%-and-up. Clair Obscur received what was probably our most controversial score of the year at 70%—still a recommendation for the French RPG, though not the shining praise it got elsewhere. (Including from some of PCG's other writers.)

Reviews aren't a measure of popularity or an attempt to arrive at the average opinion, so I don't consider these notable absences a bug. There's a lot to appreciate about the two most-played new games right now, Battlefield 6 (82%) and Arc Raiders (86%), but to get a really high score, a game has to inspire an individual reviewer to go out on a limb and champion it, perhaps even pushing back on editors whose responsibility it is to ask, "OK, but is it actually a 92%?"

As 2025 draws to a close, the overall impression I'm left with is one of quiet competence. There were boundary-pushing games this year, but games like Battlefield 6, Silksong, Avowed, Europa Universalis 5, and Hades 2 strike me as the result of people who know how to make good games just doing their thing with admirable focus. Excelling at the fundamentals can take you a long way, although out of those examples, only Silksong made it to this list.

PC Gamer's highest review scores of 2025 follow below. Head to our review section to see all of our recent reviews, and for a preview of what's ahead, check out our 2026 videogame release date calendar.

89%

(Image credit: Spike Chunsoft)

Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island: "Flexible, fun, and ferocious too, this roguelike has more than enough dungeon diving for everyone."

90%

(Image credit: Warhorse Studios)

Halls of Torment *: "Halls of Torment assembles the Frankenstein parts of Diablo and Vampire Survivors into something brilliantly all its own."

91%

(Image credit: Square Enix)

Monster Train 2 : "An all-time great deckbuilder gets a sequel worth risking God’s wrath for."

92%

(Image credit: Raw Fury)

Nine Sols *: "A masterful metroidvania that builds on Sekiro-style combat and tells a great sci-fi story too. Unmissable."

94%

(Image credit: Kaizen Game Works)

Promise Mascot Agency: "The least amicable city council meeting you've ever attended and probably the best game you'll play this year."

*Released in 2024, but reviewed in 2025.