PC Gamer magazine's new issue is on sale now: Dinolords

This month PC Gamer gets world-exclusive access to Dinolords, the roarsome new RTS where you wage war with medieval knights and dinosaurs. Yes, you read that right! It's a totally bonkers premise, but one that is genuinely fresh and exciting, with the game's developer, Northplay, attempting to evolve the RTS genre in some really interesting ways. This is the velociraptor riding, knights versus vikings fighting, medieval fortress building RTS spectacular you fever dreamed up in school, but made real. And, with unrivaled studio and game access, our lead Dinolords feature is truly dino-mite!
If all that explosive dinosaur action wasn't enough, though, this issue also features the grand unveiling of the winners of our annual Game of the Year Awards, too. This year has been incredibly rich in great new games across a wide range of genres, and filtering all those new releases down into just a handful of winners was incredibly tough. However, after much voting and debate, winners have been chosen, and new gaming legends have been made.
What's in this month's cover story: For our world-exclusive cover feature this month, PC Gamer not only plays Dinolords extensively, getting hands-on with its unique blend of RTS and RPG gaming awesomeness for several hours, but also speaks in detail with key members of the game's development team about their design journey and why Dinolords is going to rock.
What's in this feature: After another incredible year in PC gaming, the entire PC Gamer team comes together from around the world to vote, debate and advocate for their favourite new gaming experiences. PC Gamer then dispenses its prestigious Game of the Year Awards, recognising the greatest new games that we think PC gamers should play, including our king of kings Game of the Year gong. New gaming legends are made!
Additional content in this month's issue
LEAD PREVIEW
PC Gamer exclusively plays Minos, the epic new maze-building roguelite from Artificer where, as the fabled Minotaur of myth, you must defend your sanctuary from bloodthirsty adventurers. Could this be the new Dungeon Keeper? We speak directly to its developer to find out.
LEAD REVIEW
The Outer Worlds 2 is the latest grand RPG from Obsidian Entertainment, and a direct sequel to the award-winning original game. Is this the game Starfield should always have been? Or is this cosmic caper missing the secret sauce? Our official review reveals all.
MOD SPOTLIGHT
We install the ambitious and highly impressive Half-Life Extended mod that massively expands on the original Valve FPS, with the Black Mesa Research Facility larger, deeper, and more labyrinthine than ever.
REINSTALL
The cult classic FPS gets re-appraised in light of its recent remake. Was this dark and moody shooter always overrated? Or does it remain a Stake Gun-filled piece of gaming gold that deserves even more praise?
DIARY
Join the misadventures of our 'Tech No Bro' in a no-aug, Luddite playthrough of Cyberpunk 2077. Is the future better without implants? Our baseball bat-wielding hero Vincent sure thinks so.
SPECIAL REPORT
Celebrated Japanese developer Yoshiro Kimura talks about his Undertale-inspired game, Stray Children, which is part oddball story, part genre commentary.
THE BUILD
Learn how to craft this pint-sized gaming powerhouse of a PC with our part-by-part build guide. It's loaded with an RTX 5080 16GB and a Ryzen 7 9800X3D.
HARDWARE GROUP TEST
The PC Gamer hardware lab puts six of today's top-rated wireless gaming headsets through their paces, testing them for battery life, audio quality, and noise cancellation.
Now Playing: The PC Gamer team write about their adventures in Final Fantasy XIV, Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2, Baby Steps, and Infinity Nikki.
They're Back: Matthew Elliott re-reviews Dungeon Keeper II, Dungeons and Dragons: Chronicles of Mystara, and Legend of Grimrock II.
How To: Sean Martin delivers the ultimate guide to surviving and thriving in Obsidian's cosmic new RPG, The Outer Worlds 2.
