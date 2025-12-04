PC Gamer magazine's new issue is on sale now: Dinolords

Plus, Minos, Halo: Campaign Evolved, Warhammer 40K: Boltgun 2, Sol Shogunate, Anno 117: Pax Romana, Keeper, The Outer Worlds 2, top gaming headphones tested, and much more, too

PC Gamer magazine Dinolords
This month PC Gamer gets world-exclusive access to Dinolords, the roarsome new RTS where you wage war with medieval knights and dinosaurs. Yes, you read that right! It's a totally bonkers premise, but one that is genuinely fresh and exciting, with the game's developer, Northplay, attempting to evolve the RTS genre in some really interesting ways. This is the velociraptor riding, knights versus vikings fighting, medieval fortress building RTS spectacular you fever dreamed up in school, but made real. And, with unrivaled studio and game access, our lead Dinolords feature is truly dino-mite!

PC Gamer magazine
Issue 417 UK / 405 US
Cover feature: Dinolords

PC Gamer magazine Dinolords

Written by: Abbie Stone

Magazine exclusive: Until January 2nd, 2026

What's in this month's cover story: For our world-exclusive cover feature this month, PC Gamer not only plays Dinolords extensively, getting hands-on with its unique blend of RTS and RPG gaming awesomeness for several hours, but also speaks in detail with key members of the game's development team about their design journey and why Dinolords is going to rock.

Secondary feature: Game of the Year Awards

Game of the Year Awards

Written by: PC Gamer

What's in this feature: After another incredible year in PC gaming, the entire PC Gamer team comes together from around the world to vote, debate and advocate for their favourite new gaming experiences. PC Gamer then dispenses its prestigious Game of the Year Awards, recognising the greatest new games that we think PC gamers should play, including our king of kings Game of the Year gong. New gaming legends are made!

Additional content in this month's issue

Robert Jones
Robert Jones
Print Editor

Rob is editor of PC Gamer magazine and has been PC gaming since the early 1990s, an experience that has left him with a life-long passion for first person shooters, isometric RPGs and point and click adventures. Professionally Rob has written about games, gaming hardware and consumer technology for almost twenty years, and before joining the PC Gamer team was deputy editor of T3.com, where he oversaw the website's gaming and tech content as well its news and ecommerce teams. You can also find Rob's words in a series of other gaming magazines and books such as Future Publishing's own Retro Gamer magazine and numerous titles from Bitmap Books. In addition, he is the author of Super Red Green Blue, a semi-autobiographical novel about games and gaming culture. Rob loves riding motorbikes, too.

