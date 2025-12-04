PC Gamer magazine's new issue is on sale now: Dinolords

This month PC Gamer gets world-exclusive access to Dinolords, the roarsome new RTS where you wage war with medieval knights and dinosaurs. Yes, you read that right! It's a totally bonkers premise, but one that is genuinely fresh and exciting, with the game's developer, Northplay, attempting to evolve the RTS genre in some really interesting ways. This is the velociraptor riding, knights versus vikings fighting, medieval fortress building RTS spectacular you fever dreamed up in school, but made real. And, with unrivaled studio and game access, our lead Dinolords feature is truly dino-mite!

If all that explosive dinosaur action wasn't enough, though, this issue also features the grand unveiling of the winners of our annual Game of the Year Awards, too. This year has been incredibly rich in great new games across a wide range of genres, and filtering all those new releases down into just a handful of winners was incredibly tough. However, after much voting and debate, winners have been chosen, and new gaming legends have been made.

Cover feature: Dinolords

Written by: Abbie Stone

Magazine exclusive: Until January 2nd, 2026

What's in this month's cover story: For our world-exclusive cover feature this month, PC Gamer not only plays Dinolords extensively, getting hands-on with its unique blend of RTS and RPG gaming awesomeness for several hours, but also speaks in detail with key members of the game's development team about their design journey and why Dinolords is going to rock.

Secondary feature: Game of the Year Awards

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Future) Game of the Year Awards Written by: PC Gamer What's in this feature: After another incredible year in PC gaming, the entire PC Gamer team comes together from around the world to vote, debate and advocate for their favourite new gaming experiences. PC Gamer then dispenses its prestigious Game of the Year Awards, recognising the greatest new games that we think PC gamers should play, including our king of kings Game of the Year gong. New gaming legends are made!

