Final Fantasy 14's voice actor for beloved catboy G'raha Tia gets crowned sexiest man alive, entirely vindicating my taste in fictional men

Final Fantasy 14's G'raha Tia is the sexiest man. Also, in unrelated news, his English voice actor Jonathan Bailey has been named the sexiest man alive by People Magazine.

You might be shocked as I was (appalled as I was, mortified as I was) to discover that People Magazine, a publication for normal, well-adjusted readers, made no mention of the fact that Jonathan Bailey has voiced a catboy in a videogame since 2017. It mostly focuses on what he likes to do on a day off, what he'd tell his 15-year-old self, and how a perfect date night for the man would go. Where's my G'raha lore, People? For shame.

Anyway—it's really nice to see Bailey continue to meet with success. He was getting work beforehand, mind, but his international stardom's grown exponentially since 2020. Which I have to admit is probably due to him starring in Bridgerton and not because he voiced my favourite scion.

He also starred in 2024's Wicked movie, which is based on a musical you might've heard of.

I'm confident his new appellation won't go to his head, though. One of the things I like about Bailey, aside from his performance, is that he doesn't regard his work as G'raha with any less importance than his star-studded musical and Hollywood roles. In fact, while he was on the West End, Bailey was so dedicated to voicing my fictional catboy husband that his tongue began to swell up.

And it's not much of a surprise, either. In case you've never played Final Fantasy 14—whether you have a low catboy tolerance, or have simply wondered into this article from the wider world of media news—G'raha is a central member of the game's cast. He has a lot of dialogue in a game well-known for its gripping story, so it's no wonder Bailey's attached.

G'raha is so central that, if you check my author bio, you'll see that I've had a long-standing appreciation for the man's work long before People Magazine justified my fictional crushes. In other words: Hiss, hands off, Hollywood, we had him first. That's our catboy.

In all seriousness, I couldn't be happier for the guy. Now if only Yoshi-P and co. would give G'raha some more scenes, I think we need a detox after we collectively decided the two-headed lizard was the game's next hottie of the month.