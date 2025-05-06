Tales of Seikyu is coming to early access this month, meaning I can finally continue my journey into its enchanting world of dateable yokai

Tales of Seikyu, the fantasy farming simulator set in a world of cheeky yokai, is coming to early access on May 21.

In the announcement post shared to Steam, details were shared on what to expect from the early access version of the game. You'll be able to farm and explore the countryside as you could in the demo, while also mastering three yokai transformations and uncovering a handful of secrets about the playable characters' ancestry. There is a limit to how much you can do though, and you won't be able to progress much further than the first chapter to start.

Within this chapter, you'll be able to do all the classic activities of life sims. So, farming, fishing, cooking, and home/character customisations. You'll also have the opportunity to romance six villagers at the start, but according to the Steam announcement the game will be updated regularly with more romance options and heart-event progression.

If you played the Steam Next Fest demo, you'll also be able to pick up where you left off without having to start fresh. So if you've made any sort of progress with the yokai inhabitants of Seikyu, you won't have to sacrifice your relationships to keep playing in early access.

A release date trailer was also released to coincide with the early access announcement, showing off the world, snippets of farming and decorating, and interactions with several characters. Having played the demo, it doesn't seem like there is a huge difference in the game's visuals, but that doesn't make it any less enchanting. Although I've already expressed my gripes with how empty the world seemed within the demo, there does seem to be a bit more life in its rolling hills in the early access release.

The Steam announcement also revealed that the team behind Tales of Seikyu is keen to hear any sort of feedback or suggestions coming off the back of Early Access to help "shape the future of the game" and shared a link to the official feedback form, alongside the social media pages for the game should you encounter anything worth sharing during your adventures in Seikyu.