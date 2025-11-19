Tigger is the third character you'll unlock in Disney Dreamlight Valley's Wishblossom Ranch DLC. Before you can do that though, you need both Maximus and Khan unlocked, and Cruella and Snow White already moved in.

You'll also need access to Pixie Acres. Once you're in this biome, you'll immediately meet Tigger, but this won't mark the start of his unlock quest. Instead, you'll have to complete the Bounce Up, Never Down quest, and the Balloon Family quest before you can think about welcoming him to the valley. Fortunately, these quests are a breeze to get through, and once you've done that, you'll only have a handful of challenges left. So, here's what you need to do to unlock Tigger.

How to complete the Fun! Fun! Fun! quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To begin the Fun! Fun! Fun! quest, you need to follow Tigger to Pixie Flats. You won't be able to access this area yet as it's blocked by two big "STOP" statues. When you speak to Tigger and explain you'll need to get another potion from Tinkerbell to make your pickaxe stronger, he'll beg you not to leave and says he'll make a Tigger potion instead if you gather the right ingredients. You need to find the following materials around Pixie Acres:

12 x Grassy Ore

4 x Pixie Dust

4 x Honey Coral

4 x Fairy Sprinkles

Take these back to Tigger and he will create the potion and apply it to your pickaxe. Use it to destroy the STOP barricade, and follow Tigger inside to a little carnival his wish created at the start of the quest.

The crystal key you need is in the middle of the carnival stand, but Tigger says you can only use tickets earned from his minigames to get it, which will set you three additional quests relating to the minigames to complete.

How to complete the Test Your Strength quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

This minigame can be found to the right of the carnival stand, but when you wander over there, you won't be able to complete it right away. The bell is missing from the game, so you need to go and speak to Tigger who will explain that it's hidden by some "puffy white dandelions."

Head towards the broken glass sphere to the right of the entrance to this game, and you'll find the bell on the floor just in front of the orange sign. Pick it up, take it back to the Strength Flower and interact with the front to transfer it from your inventory. Then, use your Royal Pickaxe to hit the flower, and you'll be able to gather your tickets from the carnival stand.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

How to complete the Catch the Lucky Lily Pad quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

This minigame is located to the left of the carnival stand. The key to completing this quest quickly is using the clue on the sign next to the pond. Read it, and take note of what your lucky number is—for me, it was three.

When you walk next to the water, six lily pads will pop up. As my lucky number was three, I went for the pad in the middle as it was three from either side, which turned out to be the lucky one. Once you've reeled in the "lucky" lily pad, you'll be able to collect your tickets from the carnival stand next to Tigger.

How to complete the Solve the Puzzle quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

(Image credit: Gameloft)

This minigame is the hardest of the three and can be found behind the carnival stand up a slight ramp. One of the tiles is missing from the puzzle so you need to find that first, and it's tucked just behind the fence of the puzzle. Pick that up, and you'll be given the following list of resources to gather, again, all of which can be found throughout Pixie Acres:

8 x Hardwood

2 x Honeycomb Stone

10 x Clay

Take all of these to a crafting bench and fix the tile, then go back to the puzzle and place it in the empty spot. You'll then need to use your Royal Shovel to solve the puzzle, but if you didn't fancy the challenge yourself, all the tiles need to have a blue background, and Tigger's nose in the middle needs to be light pink. Once you've done this, you'll be able to collect your final set of tickets from the carnival stand.

Once you've collected all of your tickets, redeem them in the middle of the carnival stand for the crystal key. When you speak to Tigger again, he'll be sad that you're leaving. However, once you've reassured him that you're not going anywhere, he'll ask you to build a house. You can place the plans anywhere in the Wishblossom Mountains, but I settled for a spot in Pixie Acres. Interact with the sign, pay 10,000 Star Coins, and the "Welcome Tigger" screen will initiate. Speak to him once again by the fountain at the entrance of Wishblossom Ranch to complete the Fun! Fun! Fun! Quest.