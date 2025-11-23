I grew up thinking Pyramid Head was one of the scariest video game villains ever, but thanks to cosplay, I no longer have to hide in fear

For as long as I can remember, my older sister has had two significant fears: zombies, and Pyramid Head from Silent Hill 2. When I was younger, you couldn't even mention Pyramid Head to her, and because of how petrified she was of the character, I couldn't exactly look him up or even play Silent Hill 2 to really understand why she was quite so scared. I just had to exist with the knowledge that there was some sort of creature out there that scared my incredibly goth sister so much you couldn't even utter the name.

As you can imagine, my child brain ran wild with theories of what it could look like from the vague descriptions she'd given which, in turn, petrified me. Until the day I remembered her terror and finally experienced Pyramid Head for myself. Don't get me wrong, Pyramid Head is a scary horror villain, however it's nowhere near what I was led to believe it would be. Even now, I could name a hundred enemies scarier than Pyramid Head (with the Janitor from Little Nightmares being right at the top. No I will not elaborate.)

Character Select Welcome to Character Select, a weekly column where PC Gamer takes a look at the art and cosplay created by you. Each week, I'll highlight a few of my favourite pieces, spotlight and interview creators and artists, or generally just chew your ear off about the talents of the gaming community.

But over the years, my exposure to Pyramid Head has definitely been helped by just how many people love him. For reasons I will not write about in my innocent weekly column, I know that Pyramid Head has a pretty large fanbase, which in turn has resulted in hundreds if not thousands of people wanting to bring the character to life through cosplay.

I can't even imagine how hard it must be to craft such a large headpiece from scratch, let alone wear it all day at a convention. But what I really love is when a cosplayer puts a unique spin on a character to make it suit them better, and there have certainly been some phenomenal examples with this character in particular.

My first exposure to this reinvention was through Pink Pyramid Head, which is a trend I've seen a huge number of people following over the last few years. For example, I particularly love that this cosplay from u/Hannah-Vorhees posted to the Silent Hill subreddit adds cherry blossom flowers to both the outfit and weapon to really confuse you. Should you be terrified? Should you love it? That's the joy of pink Pyramid Head, you never really know whether to find it cute or creepy and you're just left in a sense of limbo.

This pink trend isn't limited to Pyramid Head either. In fact, I think I've seen more pink Nazguls this year than any other and honestly, I love it to pieces. There's nothing quite like giving such a traditionally gruff character a little girlypop edge. Not only is it hilarious depending on just how corrupt the base character is, it's just a fun way to make them more approachable for people—like my sister who can't bear to even look at a screenshot of the original. She can at least appreciate the pink Pyramid Head.

It's not about all things pink either. This version of the character from u/thatpikminguy on Reddit made me laugh when I saw it, putting a completely different spin on the cosplays we're used to seeing yet making it still so recognisable.

Instead of the harsh metal helmet, they've used rather friendly-looking pizza boxes, and replaced the bloodstained apron with what I can only assume is pizza sauce. Because why would Pizzamid Head not be covered in marinara after a hard day's work? The attention to detail doesn't stop there either. This person even went as far as creating a wooden pizza paddle instead of the traditional weapon for that extra flair, and it really pays off.

To end on a seasonally appropriate note, this holiday-themed cosplay from u/TheYzzyPop is what inspired this entire piece, because it really feels like the epitome of unique cosplays. Even though the helmet is still very much Pyramid Head, the colour scheme, fluffy white trim, and little Santa hat is what really pulls it together. Even the weapon is getting into the festive spirit, how can you not be impressed?

These are just three examples of what really is a can of worms in the cosplay world. It goes to show that Pyramid Head doesn't always have to be scary, and maybe if my sister were to embody the character and do her own cosplay, it could help her overcome the lifelong fear she's had. Not that she'd be able to look up any reference images in the first place though, which definitely might be a hurdle. Baby steps though, we'll get there one day.