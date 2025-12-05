The next update for The Outlast Trials features a terrifying new enemy and map that might be the thing that scares me so much I can't play anymore

At least we know it lives up to the horror tag.

I've put myself through more hours in The Outlast Trials than I like to admit, and while I'm not Mother Gooseberry's biggest fan and I used to have nightmares about the Skinner Man, there hasn't been something that has really petrified me yet. A lot of the times I jumped were because I'd clumsily run around a corner too quickly and bumped into an enemy, or a friend had shouted something after being sat in silence for ten minutes.

However, the new update coming on Tuesday, December 9, not only adds a haunting new enemy, but an entirely new setting which already gives me the heebie-jeebies.

In a trailer uploaded to the Red Barrels YouTube channel, Project Messiah has been revealed. This update plans to take us away from the sterile halls of the Murkoff facility and into what looks like a desolate lodge. Except, unlike a lot of churches I've been into, this one is filled with masked mannequins, statues, and of course—dead bodies. This is The Outlast Trials after all.

Kara Phillips
Kara Phillips
Evergreen Writer

Kara is an evergreen writer. Having spent four years as a games journalist guiding, reviewing, or generally waffling about the weird and wonderful, she’s more than happy to tell you all about which obscure indie games she’s managed to sink hours into this week. When she’s not raising a dodo army in Ark: Survival Evolved or taking huge losses in Tekken, you’ll find her helplessly trawling the internet for the next best birdwatching game because who wants to step outside and experience the real thing when you can so easily do it from the comfort of your living room. Right?

