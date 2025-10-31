My favorite horror game of the year went on sale on Steam just in time for an NG+ update that adds new weapons, enemies, mechanics, and story revelations

The first-person feudal Japan horror game Labyrinth of the Demon King knocked my socks off when it released back in May, and it's only gotten better since launch and PCG Australian editor Shaun Prescott's 81% review. The game's latest update adds a hefty-sounding new game plus mode, while it's also on sale for 25% off to celebrate Halloween until November 3.

I'm a sucker for replaying the games I love, but I often find NG+ modes can leave me feeling cold. I always want new story beats or remixed levels, like Dark Souls 2's devious black phantom mixups and upgraded bosses, but so often a NG+ run can feel flat, with retained gear and levels just trivializing the experience and removing any feeling of progression or reward.

Labyrinth Of The Demon King - Official Trailer | Publisher Spotlight 2024 (Top Hat Studios) - YouTube Watch On

Labyrinth of the Demon King sounds like it's doing things right, tempting me to jump back into my second playthrough (where I learned from my mistakes and unlocked the game's best katana) and punch through to the new stuff. The Steam page for the update promises "new weapons, new enemies, new upgraded enemies, a new NG+ mechanic (don't want to spoil it⁠—experience it for yourself!) new NPC interactions & peeks into the world's lore, and a new… boss?"

The new story stuff is particularly of interest to me: This is a cryptic, soulsy, piece-things-together-for-yourself type of game, and the hazy story of a corrupted daimyo, haunted castle, and the many crimes committed therein invites speculation. "All of your questions will be answered," the update page promises. "All of them… if you look hard enough."

Say no more, I'm in. I have so many games, old and new, I need to catch up on, but diving back into Labyrinth of the Demon King looks more enticing than ever while also feeling seasonally appropriate. You have until November 3 to get Labyrinth of the Demon King for $15 instead of its usual $20 on Steam. If you're not sold yet, Labyrinth of the Demon King also has a surprisingly generous free demo containing more or less the first act of the game.