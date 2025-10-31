Get your spook on this Halloween with a packed indie horror Humble Bundle led by Mouthwashing and a game where you run a spooky boba shop

Despite my goth demeanour, I am, what they call in the 'biz, a big old scaredy-cat. But even I have to admit I'm eyeing up this spooky Halloween Humble Bundle that's chock-full of banger indie horror games.

The biggest one by far on offer in the Indie Fears Bundle is Mouthwashing, a game which Ted Litchfield said he "had to lie down for a while" upon rolling the credits. Stuffed with horrors abound and atmospheric storytelling, it's one of those games that you really have to play rather than listen to someone yap at you about it.

(Image credit: The Water Museum)

Though saying that, definitely go and read Ted's Mouthwashing review. He scored it an 87 earlier this year, writing "while its stabs at more intensive gameplay fell a little flat for me, its narrative, vision, and atmosphere made it one of 2024's standouts, a people's champion of indie horror for very good reason."

Also included is 2023's tabletop Russian Roulette-style multiplayer game Buckshot Roulette, "2022's weirdest horror title" Who's Lila?, and dystopian cooking simulator Arctic Eggs, that's all about cookin' up stuff in prison. Including, er, cockroaches and bullets. There's also NO-SKIN, a game Dominic Tarason called "an incredibly simple horror roguelike" but one that "does a lot with very little" and plenty of tension to boot.

Here's the full list of the 13 games you can nab if you cough up Humble Bundle's minimum of $13/£11.67:

Mouthwashing

Buckshot Roulette

Arctic Eggs

Who's Lila?

THRESHOLD

ORDER 13

NO-SKIN

Kiosk

Adios

The Boba Teashop

Daemonologie

Massacre At The Mirage

Terror at Oakheart

It's a pretty good deal overall, one which I am certainly tempted to dip into myself this Halloween weekend. And even if you're not looking to get your spook on this weekend, the bundle is running for the next 21 days, so there's plenty of time to nab it if your spine's in need of chilling.