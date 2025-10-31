Get your spook on this Halloween with a packed indie horror Humble Bundle led by Mouthwashing and a game where you run a spooky boba shop
The Indie Fears Bundle has all flavours of scary.
Despite my goth demeanour, I am, what they call in the 'biz, a big old scaredy-cat. But even I have to admit I'm eyeing up this spooky Halloween Humble Bundle that's chock-full of banger indie horror games.
The biggest one by far on offer in the Indie Fears Bundle is Mouthwashing, a game which Ted Litchfield said he "had to lie down for a while" upon rolling the credits. Stuffed with horrors abound and atmospheric storytelling, it's one of those games that you really have to play rather than listen to someone yap at you about it.
Though saying that, definitely go and read Ted's Mouthwashing review. He scored it an 87 earlier this year, writing "while its stabs at more intensive gameplay fell a little flat for me, its narrative, vision, and atmosphere made it one of 2024's standouts, a people's champion of indie horror for very good reason."
Also included is 2023's tabletop Russian Roulette-style multiplayer game Buckshot Roulette, "2022's weirdest horror title" Who's Lila?, and dystopian cooking simulator Arctic Eggs, that's all about cookin' up stuff in prison. Including, er, cockroaches and bullets. There's also NO-SKIN, a game Dominic Tarason called "an incredibly simple horror roguelike" but one that "does a lot with very little" and plenty of tension to boot.
Here's the full list of the 13 games you can nab if you cough up Humble Bundle's minimum of $13/£11.67:
- Mouthwashing
- Buckshot Roulette
- Arctic Eggs
- Who's Lila?
- THRESHOLD
- ORDER 13
- NO-SKIN
- Kiosk
- Adios
- The Boba Teashop
- Daemonologie
- Massacre At The Mirage
- Terror at Oakheart
It's a pretty good deal overall, one which I am certainly tempted to dip into myself this Halloween weekend. And even if you're not looking to get your spook on this weekend, the bundle is running for the next 21 days, so there's plenty of time to nab it if your spine's in need of chilling.
Mollie spent her early childhood deeply invested in games like Killer Instinct, Toontown and Audition Online, which continue to form the pillars of her personality today. She joined PC Gamer in 2020 as a news writer and now lends her expertise to write a wealth of features, guides and reviews with a dash of chaos. She can often be found causing mischief in Final Fantasy 14, using those experiences to write neat things about her favourite MMO. When she's not staring at her bunny girl she can be found sweating out rhythm games, pretending to be good at fighting games or spending far too much money at her local arcade.
