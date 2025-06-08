If High on Life 2's skateboard shooting is as fun as they make it look in the trailer, I can tolerate wisecracking guns
The sci-fi shooter sequel is coming this winter.
High on Life's yapping alien guns were not to everyone's taste (we gave it a 40% in our review), and although the sequel revealed today at the Xbox Games Showcase still features big-mouthed firearms (how could it not?), the trailer focused much more on fancy skateboarding and fast shooting.
With the caveat that this looks more like a choreographed statement of intent than a proper gameplay reveal, it does look like a lot of fun to me.
According to the trailer, High on Life 2 will be out this winter.
Developing...
