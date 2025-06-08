Recommended reading

If High on Life 2's skateboard shooting is as fun as they make it look in the trailer, I can tolerate wisecracking guns

News
By published

The sci-fi shooter sequel is coming this winter.

HIGH ON LIFE 2 Official Trailer | Xbox Games Showcase 2025 - YouTube HIGH ON LIFE 2 Official Trailer | Xbox Games Showcase 2025 - YouTube
Watch On

High on Life's yapping alien guns were not to everyone's taste (we gave it a 40% in our review), and although the sequel revealed today at the Xbox Games Showcase still features big-mouthed firearms (how could it not?), the trailer focused much more on fancy skateboarding and fast shooting.

With the caveat that this looks more like a choreographed statement of intent than a proper gameplay reveal, it does look like a lot of fun to me.

According to the trailer, High on Life 2 will be out this winter.

Developing...

Tyler Wilde
Tyler Wilde
Editor-in-Chief, US

Tyler grew up in Silicon Valley during the '80s and '90s, playing games like Zork and Arkanoid on early PCs. He was later captivated by Myst, SimCity, Civilization, Command & Conquer, all the shooters they call "boomer shooters" now, and PS1 classic Bushido Blade (that's right: he had Bleem!). Tyler joined PC Gamer in 2011, and today he's focused on the site's news coverage. His hobbies include amateur boxing and adding to his 1,200-plus hours in Rocket League.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.