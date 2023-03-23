Domestic violence charges against High On Life creator Justin Roiland dropped due to 'insufficient evidence'

The domestic violence lawsuit against Rick and Morty creator Justin Roiland has been dropped, Polygon (opens in new tab) reports. Roiland—who also created 2022 Game Pass hit High On Life (opens in new tab)—was charged with felony domestic violence and false imprisonment after a criminal complaint in May 2020, but those charges didn't come to light until they were unearthed by NBC News in January (opens in new tab) this year.

An Orange Country district attorney spokesperson tells PC Gamer that that the DA's office "dismissed the charges yesterday as a result of insufficient evidence to prove the charges beyond a reasonable doubt".

In a tweet titled "Justice," Roiland wrote (opens in new tab) that he "never had any doubt this day would come," writing that he was "thankful" for the case's dismissal but "deeply shaken by the horrible lies that were reported about me during this process," and disappointed that "so many people were so quick to judge without knowing the facts, based solely on the word of an embittered ex trying to bypass due process and have me 'canceled'".

Roiland was arrested in August 2020, three months after the criminal complaint in May, before being released on a $50,000 bail bond. He pleaded not guilty to the charges against him in October of the same year.

In his tweet, Roiland says he is "determined to move forward and focus both on my creative projects and restoring my good name". Roiland was dropped from Rick and Morty (opens in new tab) by Adult Swim after the charges against him came to light, and he resigned from High On Life studio Squanch Games—which he co-founded—around the same time. It's currently unclear if the dismissal of the charges against Roiland will affect his involvement (or lack thereof) with the two companies.

I've reached out to both Adult Swim and Squanch to ask them about this, and will update if I hear back.

In a statement to Variety (opens in new tab), Roiland's attorney said that he commended the Orange County DA's office "for conducting a thorough review of the facts and deciding to dismiss the case against Justin. I’m thankful justice has prevailed".