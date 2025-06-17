I can't say I ever thought I'd write a guide about how to destroy sticky notes, but FBC: Firebreak isn't your average game. If you've already played Control, you'll know that things get a little funky in this federal bureau and paranormal hotbed, including a plague of sentient sticky notes that need to be periodically destroyed before they take over.

Destroying 15,000 sticky notes is a bit of a strange objective to receive upon entering a mission, especially with little to no instruction, so I'm here to provide you with some sticky note nuking advice. I've also included some tips for how to defeat Sticky Ricky, the final boss of the Paper Chase job, in case you're struggling.

How to destroy sticky notes in FBC: Firebreak

Image 1 of 3 You can let sticky notes attach to you and then wash them off in the shower (Image credit: Remedy) You can shoot ceiling sprinklers to wet nearby notes (Image credit: Remedy) You can soak notes with the Splash Kit and then use the Jump Kit to destroy them (Image credit: Remedy)

The best way to destroy sticky notes in Firebreak is to get them wet and then damage them. There are a few different ways you can do this, so here are your main options:

Let them stick to you and wash them off in the shower. Honestly, this is the riskiest approach. As you run through sticky notes, they'll attach to you and begin to cover your screen. If you take on too many, you'll turn into a sticky note monster and attack your teammates. Shoot sprinklers and melee bash the notes. If you look around the office area, you'll see that there are little sprinkler nozzles on the ceiling you can shoot to let loose a torrent of water. Once the sticky notes are drenched, you can melee bash or shoot to destroy them. Bring a Splash Kit and a Jump Kit. This is the best option, though it requires a little team coordination. The person with the Splash Kit will run around soaking all the notes, while the Jump Kit person follows behind, zapping the notes with electricity to destroy them. Be careful not to fully charge your zap and this can electrocute you, since you're standing in water. Remember, you can change your Crisis Kit in the elevator at the start of the mission, or when you redeploy, to achieve this team comp.

From the second level of Paper Chase onwards, you'll start getting attacked by sticky note monsters, too. The easiest way to deal with these is to get them wet, which makes them more susceptible to damage and destroys the notes when they die vs creating a new pile.

How to defeat Sticky Ricky in FBC: Firebreak

(Image credit: Remedy)

When you reach level three of the Paper Chase job, you'll have to defeat the Sticky Ricky boss to destroy enough sticky notes and achieve the final goal. He's quite resistant to damage and hits very hard. To defeat him you need to:

Repair the devices at the icons on either side of the arena Pull the lever on the right side of the arena first to get Sticky Ricky wet Pull the lever on the left side of the arena to shock Sticky Ricky Deal damage while he's stunned and then rinse and repeat

It's important to pull the levers in this order, applying water and then electricity so you can deal the most damage.