What's the best Crisis Kit to pick in FBC: Firebreak?

Picking a Crisis Kit when you first load into FBC: Firebreak isn't as important as you might initially think. Since you can swap between kits whenever you want in the loadout menu, you won't be stuck with the first one you choose—in fact I'm not even sure why the game offers you this choice when you start with all three classes unlocked anyway…

Besides gunning down Hiss, you spend most of your time in Firebreak completing odd jobs in the Federal Bureau of Control, stamping out often literal fires, and using your Crisis Kit's unique ability to complete tasks. It might be hammering an array back into shape with the Fix Kit's wrench, charging up strange devices with the Jump Kit's electricity, or soaking murderous sticky notes with the Splash Kit's water.

This is why it's important to try out different Crisis Kits as you progress through the job list. Still, if you just want to know which one to take initially for general usefulness, it's not too hard to identify the best, even when some of Firebreak's abilities feel very hit and miss.

What's the best Crisis Kit in FBC: Firebreak?

The best Crisis Kit in Firebreak is the Fix Kit. Each kit provides an advantage in certain jobs, like how the Splash Kit lets you destroy sticky notes easily in Paper Chase, or how the Jump Kit lets you quickly turn on heaters in Freezer Duty. That said, for my money, the Fix Kit is the most generally useful, and will be most useful initially as you take on the wrench-heavy Hot Fix job.

Here's a rundown of its abilities and why they're good:

Wrench : Whether it's fixing a broken shower or turning the power back on, the wrench is a handy tool for streamlining otherwise time-consuming jobs. If it's marked with a little wrench symbol, give it a couple of whacks and you'll skip a button bashing minigame. Though there isn't much point whacking enemies with it—since the wrench doesn't deal damage and only stuns—once you purchase its first upgrade, you can dash through enemies, knocking them down; perfect when you're being swarmed.

: Whether it's fixing a broken shower or turning the power back on, the wrench is a handy tool for streamlining otherwise time-consuming jobs. If it's marked with a little wrench symbol, give it a couple of whacks and you'll skip a button bashing minigame. Though there isn't much point whacking enemies with it—since the wrench doesn't deal damage and only stuns—once you purchase its first upgrade, you can dash through enemies, knocking them down; perfect when you're being swarmed. Swivel Cannon : Though it only gets a few shots and is quite easy to destroy, if you place this turret in advance, it can do decent damage to enemies. It can still hurt you as well, though, so be careful where you put it.

: Though it only gets a few shots and is quite easy to destroy, if you place this turret in advance, it can do decent damage to enemies. It can still hurt you as well, though, so be careful where you put it. Al16 "Piggy Bank" Altered Augment: The final upgrade for the Fix Kit is an ultimate ability that lets you create an AoE whirlwind when you smack the ground or an enemy with your wrench. Provided you face towards the whirlwind, so your piggy bank can zoom back to your wrench, you'll get a few hits. Though this doesn't deal loads of damage, it's really good against annoying Hiss breaker enemies, who you can only damage usually by shooting the corpse sticking out of their back. Unlike the Jump Kit's Garden Gnome augment, it also won't randomly kill you based on its path, though it will still damage you a bit when you smash the piggybank to use it.

I'd say the second best Crisis Kit is the Splash Kit, since it gives you healing with its Humidifer upgrade, a way to wash off annoying status effects like the pink goo or the sticky notes, as well as put out fires in tricky spots. Its ultimate Teapot augment is also decent, giving you a few AoE shots that'll scorch foes. The only real disadvantage is that, besides Paper Chase, you won't really use it for actual jobs very often.

The worst Crisis Kit in my opinion is the Jump Kit. It's definitely useful for certain jobs, but most of its abilities aren't that great. The Boombox is supposed to attract enemies, for example, who'll attack it and deal enough damage so that it explodes. The problem? They often just straight up ignore it instead. And while it has the most powerful ultimate augment in the Garden Gnome, its unpredictable path and massive AoE mean you'll almost always get caught in its storm and often be downed by it.