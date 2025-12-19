Epic ritually humiliates another Fortnite fraudster who was stealing and selling accounts
Isaac Strock is very sorry and promises he won't do it again. He's also banned for life and owes Epic some money.
I'm no fan of zillion-dollar corporations using their boundless legal might to mercilessly imprison individuals who pirate software or act badly online. But I will admit to a certain schadenfreude when such individuals are forced to eat it in a public forum without having their whole lives destroyed. It's something Epic Games has made a little habit of, and it's done it again with a fellow named Isaac Strock, who recently hung his head and said sorry for stealing and selling Epic accounts.
Epic took action against Strock in February, claiming he "takes control of other players' Epic Games accounts through fraud," including by trying to fake out the Epic support team. Strock sold hundreds of stolen accounts through a channel on Telegram, Epic alleged, earning himself "thousands of dollars in profits" in the process.
All of that is a violation of Epic's EULA, of course, and after months of the legal process doing what it does, the now familiar outcome occurred: Strock ate it.
"I would like to apologize to the Fortnite community for wrongfully obtaining access to and selling Epic Games accounts that belonged to others," Strock wrote on X. "This is against Epic’s rules. Epic took legal action against me and I am banned from playing Fortnite again. I also have to pay a monetary settlement that Epic will donate to charity."
The message was posted by the X account Chucklin Ducklin, but Epic sent out a big ol' press blast to ensure everyone knew it happened, and who it happened to. Epic also reposted the message with a few words of its own, reminding everyone that stealing and selling accounts is not cool.
Epic didn't say how much Strock agreed to pay in the settlement, and I do hope it's not too much. I'm all for the ritual humiliation of cocky idiots, but hanging someone with a debt they can never pay is another matter entirely: That just sucks all the fun right out of it.
2026 games: All the upcoming games
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.