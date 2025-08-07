The Tekken board game reached its crowdfunding goal in 35 minutes and also, by the way, there is a Tekken board game for some reason

There's a board game for everything now. Last time I looked in at my local store they had board games based on Oregon Trail, the Iliad, and World War II espionage in the Mediterranean theater specifically. I shouldn't be surprised there's going to be a board game based on that one fighting game where you can be a jaguar man, and that it comes with flash-looking miniatures including one of said jaguar man with extremely well-defined abs.

Tekken: The Board Game is "an asymmetric fighting game" where one to eight players of ages 13 and up can "fight on various stages, and choose between a single match, and an epic tournament." Its crowdfunding campaign was posted on Gamefound with a goal of €50,000 (roughly $US58,311) that it managed to reach in 35 minutes and 45 seconds. It's now blown well past that, raising more than €350,000 ($408,180), or 700% of its original goal so far.

Like most of the board games that become crowdfunding hits, I assume people want it more for the expensive components than the game they'll maybe play twice. The core box for Tekken: The Board Game comes with eight "overscale" miniatures, representing Jin, Kazuya, King, Paul, Jack-8, Nina, Asuka, and Yoshimitsu. It's not classic Paul with the perfectly conical hair, however, so you can count me out.

It also comes with boards representing different stages (sanctum, urban square, descent into subconscious, and into the stratosphere), and decks of cards for each fighter to represent their combos and sweeps, heat activation, and rage arts. Multiple expansions are already planned, each adding four new fighters, with the first promising Panda and the second both Kuma and Heihachi in its lineup.