Deltarune shoots to the stop of the Steam best-seller chart as chapters 3 and 4 finally go live
It's a hit.
As was foretold, Deltarune chapters 3 and 4 are now live, and in case there was any doubt, yes, it remains a massively popular game—at this moment, it's the top-selling game on Steam, and amongst the top-ten most played, too.
While the release date was known, having been announced in April (although there was apparently a bit of a mixup there—the Nintendo Switch 2 edition trailer that initially nailed down the date pegs it at June 5, but somewhere along the line it became June 4), but the actual launch was a very quiet affair. There's not even a notification on Steam—in fact, right now the page still lists chapters 3 and 4 as "coming soon." But there's no mistaking the enthusiasm of fans in the Deltarune subreddit.
Comment from r/Deltarune
And yes, the Steam charts: Deltarune currently holds three spots in Steam's top-ten best-selling list, an impressive accomplishment by any measure.
Well, it's been a long time coming. The first chapter of Deltarune debuted in 2018, and the second in 2021, and both were free. Creator Toby Fox said the subsequent chapters 3, 4, and 5 would not be free, however, but apparently Fox was in no great hurry to take anyone's money because they then proceeded to horse around for four years, occasionally reassuring the world at large that progress was being made but never actually delivering on that progress—until now.
Fox alluded to that long wait in a series of cryptic posts on Bluesky ahead of today's big update.
HOW LONG HAS IT BEEN. DAYS THAT FELT LIKE YEARS. YEARS THAT FELT LIKE DAYS. AND YET, NO MATTER HOW MUCH TIME PASSES, IT STILL TREMBLES. OUR BEAUTIFUL CONNECTION. I CAN FEEL IT QUICKENING NOW. HOW LUCKY WE ARE TO NEED EACH OTHER IN THIS WAY. SO THEN. WILL YOU PARTAKE ONCE MORE?"
So with chapters 3 and 4 now out the door, Deltarune now goes for $25/£21/|€24 on Steam—but you can still get the first two chapters for free, now in the form of the Deltarune demo.
