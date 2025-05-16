This stunning new armor mod for Oblivion Remastered is the outfit upgrade I’ve been desperate for

As I’ve previously written about, right now I’m playing Oblivion Remastered as a sneaky, stabby, arrow-firing elven rogue. And, so far it’s been great. The ranged combat in Oblivion was always more dramatic and visceral than in melee, and it’s been very satisfying for me so far to pepper my foes with arrows from range, hearing that thud of arrow meeting flesh, as well as stabbing them with knives if they get too close.

However, where I’ve absolutely not been enjoying playing as this agile elven rogue is in Oblivion Remastered’s total dearth of interesting light armour options, especially at low levels. Up until now, at level 9, I’ve been stuck in the same old boring leather armor that I got within the first 30 minutes of playing. Simply put, the leather armor is underwhelming visually. It’s not particularly cool and the fact that loads of other NPCs also wear it doesn’t help either. I mean, there are NPC characters dressed far cooler than I am!

The Daggerdancer armor comes in four modular parts, so you can use them as you wish. (Image credit: Future)

New look

Luckily, though, I’ve just had my prayers answered by a very talented Oblivion Remastered modder. Thanks to their sterling work, the awesome-looking Daggerdancer armor is now available to download and, let me tell you after installing it myself, it looks a million dollars. Just take a look at some of the images in this story and you’ll immediately see what I mean. Yeah, fantastic, right!

You can buy the Daggerdancer armor at Three Brothers Trade Goods in the Imperial City Market District. (Image credit: Future)

The Daggerdancer outfit is a modular set of light armor that, once downloaded and installed, unlocks the ability to buy each of its four parts at the Three Brothers Trade Goods store in the Imperial City Market District. Each piece isn’t cheap, costing a few thousand, but neither are they crazy expensive; when I installed the mod I could immediately buy all parts of the outfit and still have a few thousand to spare.

How cool does she look?! Emerging out of the shadows to wreak havoc. (Image credit: Future)

After installing the mod, my character now looks SO MUCH COOLER than she did, and it’s upped my immersion as now I feel I look as cool and deadly as I am in the game, taking out enemies from afar, unseen, while also flying into battle against daedra like a warrior queen. In my mind, the mod’s creator, theenco, deserves a huge hat tip, and especially so as they’ve also created a cool set of heavier armor, too, the Dark Holy Armor, which is also available right now for download.

Beautiful but deadly. (Image credit: Future)

I can report that the mod is rather easy to install, too. You need a couple of backbone mods operating to make it appear, but installing those is merely a matter of dragging and dropping some files into your Oblivion Remastered installation directory. Further, this mod works in both Steam and Game Pass versions of the game, so no matter how you’ve got Oblivion Remastered installed, this cool new outfit can be yours.

Haven’t yet jumped into Bethesda’s revamped fantasy RPG? Well, be sure then to check out PC Gamer’s official Oblivion Remastered review to get the full picture.