Mads Mikkelsen is reprising his Casino Royale role to become Hitman's next elusive target

We were all comfortable with Hitman going dark while IO Interactive puts the finishing touches on 007: First Light, but Agent 47 has a bit more gas in the tank. In a surprise collaboration with 007, Mads Mikkelsen has reprised his role as Casino Royale's LeChiffre to become the next elusive target.

As announced at the Summer Game Fest showcase, Mikkelsen is The Banker. He needs to die, and his contract starts right now.

In keeping with Hitman's elusive targets, the LeChiffre contract takes place on an existing map: A casino-themed makeover of Paris from Hitman 2016. IO and Mikkelsen himself took the stage to talk about the collaboration, which includes custom poker mechanics designed for the mission. Mikkelsen said it was an honor to return to a role that's near and dear to him, even if it means getting shot in the head with Agent 47's Silverballers.

Hitman's LeChiffre contract is live now and runs through July 6. Then it'll be gone (elusively), but probably not forever: IOI has a habit of bringing elusive targets back for a limited time, even special ones like Sean Bean.