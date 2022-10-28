Office Depot coupon for October 2022
Save on computers, office furniture, TVs, printers and more with these 10 Office Depot coupon codes
FAQs
Does Office Depot have free shipping?
You can get free standard shipping on orders over $35 which takes 3-5 business days to arrive. You can also get free 2-business-day delivery and free business-day delivery on orders over $45. Shipping costs vary on orders under the qualifying free shipping costs.
What is Office Depot’s return policy?
You can return your Office Depot products free of charge, either in-store or by returning by mail (Office Depot will provide your free returns shipping label). The length of time you have to return a product varies depending on what the item is. Office supplies are 90 days, ink and toner are 30 days, tech and electronics are 14 days, and furniture, software, CDs, video games and DVDs are 14 days. All items must be returned in their original packaging and in like-new condition. Office supplies, ink and toner, software, CDs, DVDs & video games must be returned unopened. There are a few items that are excluded from the returns policy, which include downloadable software, cleaning, breakroom, safety and facility products, and gift cards.
Does Office Depot do in-store pickup?
Office Depot does have an in-store and curbside pickup option, which is, on average, ready for collection within 20 minutes! You must make the order at least 1 hour before the store’s closing time to get it the same day. Once your order is ready to collect, you’ll receive an email and you can go and collect.
Does Office Depot price match?
Office Depot does have a price match policy, if you find a qualifying item sold at Office Depot for a cheaper price at Staples, Target, Walmart, Best Buy, or Amazon, Office Depot will match the price. You can do this at the time of your purchase and up to 14 days after you’ve made your purchase. If you find the price difference after your purchase, Office Depot will refund the difference.
Does Office Depot do Black Friday?
Office Depot does do Black Friday deals, and there’s already a dedicated Black Friday and Cyber Monday page saying that signing up for the newsletter will enable you to have a sneak peek at the Black Friday deals as soon as they’re ready!
Hints and tips
Office Depot coupons are the best way to save money on your order, however, there are additional ways to get a discount:
- Newsletter Sign-ups: When you sign up for the newsletter, you get loads of great benefits including 25% off your qualifying regularly priced purchase, exclusive coupon codes and free gift offers - what’s not to love?
- Reward Membership: Signing up for Office Depot’s rewards program is completely free and you get rewarded every time you shop. Members earn 2% back in rewards that you can then use to lower the cost of future purchases. You’ll also get access to weekly reward membership exclusive deals. There’s also a VIP rewards membership, that you automatically qualify for if you spend $500 at Office Depot in 12 months. With a VIP rewards membership, you earn 5% back in rewards, get free shipping on all orders and exclusive discounts.
- Shop Deals: When you shop at Office Depot, you’re sure to find plenty of deals! There’s even a dedicated ‘Deals’ page to make your bargain-hunting experience nice and easy. If you’re looking for something specific, you can filter by categories on the Deals page, including paper, office supplies, printers, desks, desktop computers and more.
- Shop the Clearance: For the biggest discounts onsite, make sure you shop the ‘Clearance’ section. Bear in mind that the early bird gets the deal because once these products are gone, they’re gone for good!
How to use Office Depot coupon codes
Scroll through our Office Depot coupon codes - we update this page regularly with the latest discounts. Once you’ve found your chosen coupon, click the ‘Get Code’ button which can be found under the offer.
A pop-up box will appear revealing the code, which you can copy by clicking the ‘Copy’ button. A tab will also open on the Office Depot website.
Now’s the fun part, time to shop! Once you have everything, head to your shopping cart. On the shopping cart page, scroll down to the section called ‘Order Summary’, where you’ll find a box that says ‘Add Coupon’ - here you can paste your code in. Click ‘Apply’ and watch the savings come rolling in.
Alan has been writing about PC tech since before 3D graphics cards existed, and still vividly recalls having to fight with MS-DOS just to get games to load. He fondly remembers the killer combo of a Matrox Millenium and 3dfx Voodoo, and seeing Lara Croft in 3D for the first time. He's very glad hardware has advanced as much as it has though, and is particularly happy when putting the latest M.2 NVMe SSDs, AMD processors, and laptops through their paces. He has a long-lasting Magic: The Gathering obsession but limits this to MTG Arena these days.