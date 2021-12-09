Both of these gaming chairs are under $200 right now

It's rare to see gaming chairs with their prices slashed in half or more, but AndaSeat has done that for two of its models. Both the Dark Demon and Jungle gaming chairs are on sale for steep discounts, making them easy recommendations if you want budget-friendly options.

The Dark Demon gaming chair currently is $179.99 on AndaSeat's website. It didn't quite make it to our list of the best gaming chairs, but it's not far off from the other AndaSeat selection in there. The Dark Demon has a subdued black and red design that won't yell "gamer" as loudly as some other gaming chairs do.

In a review of the chair, our own Hope Corrigan wrote, "The material feels quite thick and high quality so I’ve never worried about accidentally piercing or damaging the exterior." Given how long we expect our gaming chairs to last, it's promising to hear that this one will withstand any bumps or accidents that occur over time.

The chair also has 4D armrests, which let you slide them up, down, left, right, back, and forward. It's a huge range of adjustments that you won't get in typical 2D armrests that can only swivel and go up and down. The top of the armrests aren't padded, which would be an even nicer touch, but it's hard to complain for the price.

AndaSeat Dark Demon AndaSeat Dark Demon Premium Gaming Chair| 287 lbs max | 4D armrests $429.99 $179.99 at AndaSeat (save $250)

This is one of our favorite gaming chairs for its sleek look, adjustment options, cushioning, and sturdy construction. For under $200, this is a great deal if you need a solid chair.

On the smaller end of AndaSeat's offerings is the Jungle gaming chair. It's currently $159.99 on the company's website. This chair has a similar design to the Dark Demon but is all black. It's built for smaller rooms and includes the same back and head support as the Dark Demon. The only thing it lacks in comparison is the 4D armrests (it just has the 2D ones that swivel and raise and lower).

The Jungle gaming chair feels like the better pick for gaming setups in smaller rooms or anyone who's a fairly small-sized person themselves. AndaSeat has chairs that can take more weight and take up more space, but this one aims to keep everything contained in a smaller package.