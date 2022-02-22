Yikes, Street Fighter 6's awful new logo looks just like an $80 Adobe stock image

Audio player loading…

Street Fighter 6 was officially announced on Monday with a short teaser trailer, toes galore and a painfully basic logo that's already had fans despairing. It's a far cry from the usual bombastic, dynamic logos of games past and it turns out there may be a good reason for that—it looks a lot like a slightly altered version of an $80 Adobe stock logo.

The similarities were noticed by Ars Technica's Aurich Lawson, who tweeted a picture of the stock logo and wrote: "I don't even know what to say. I knew it was generic but I didn't realise it was this bad. They searched for 'SF' on a stock logo site and rounded a couple corners and added the 6. I cannot." Replies to the tweet pointed out other sightings of the logo, such as for a French sci-fi convention and a Chinese store (thanks, Kotaku).

The new Street Fighter 6 logo is $80 on Adobe's Stock siteI don't even know what to say. I knew it was generic but I didn't realize it was this bad. They searched for "SF" on a stock logo site and rounded a couple corners and added the 6I cannothttps://t.co/SViXFjElou pic.twitter.com/yOzYePaYfVFebruary 21, 2022 See more

There are a few differences between the Adobe stock image and Capcom's unveiled logo. There's some slight angling of the letters, the border has been thinned and a six has been slapped on the bottom corner. It's hard to deny just how close the two logos are though, especially with how much of an outlier it is compared to previous instalments.

This is a disaster pic.twitter.com/EKpZvU0GH1February 21, 2022 See more

Possible laziness aside, it just looks like a really crappy logo. Even some of Street Fighter's biggest players have been voicing their distaste for the potential new direction. Justin Wong said he was "definitely not a fan" and that "it doesn't scream Street Fighter," while Leffen tweeted "that song and logo traaash tho."

Like many, I'm very much hoping it's simply acting as a placeholder while the usual iconic Street Fighter logo is being drawn up and polished. There's a good chance it'll be a while before we see any more of Ryu and pals, so plenty of time to sort it out, eh Capcom?