WoW: Legion Patch 7.1 is out now with a new dungeon, raid, and heaps of new quests

Just when you thought you were finally free from Azeroth, Blizzard drops a massive update. World of Warcraft: Legion patch 7.1 is out, and with it comes plenty of valid reasons to ignore other videogames forever—and you should, if Steven's glowing Legion review is anything to go by (it is).

Longtime players will finally get to return to Karazhan in a mythic dungeon aptly titled A Return to Karazhan, and The Trial of Valor is a three-boss raid acting as the connective tissue between the Emerald Nightmare and as yet unreleased Nighthold raid. Rad. For players regularly puttering about the Broken Isles' overworld, a new questline in Suramar will unlock over the next few weeks and new Helajar World Quests (the quests that never ever end) will start appearing all over. And that's just the beginning of what 7.1 has in store.

Check out Blizzard's WoW blog for the full list of patch notes, or skim the biggest updates from the press release below.

A Return to Karazhan

A new 5-player, 8-boss Mythic experience with challenges from familiar and new bosses, including new stories from the famed Opera Hall.



The Trial of Valor

Journey further into the tale of Odyn and Helya in a new, 3-boss raid dungeon that serves as an interlude between the Emerald Nightmare and the upcoming Nighthold raid—Normal and Heroic unlocks on November 8; Mythic and Raid Finder unlocks on November 15.

New Adventures in the Broken Isles

Heroic efforts in Suramar continues in Patch 7.1 with a new series of quests that unlock weekly over nine weeks, leading to the very entrance of the Nighthold . Following the quest line to completion brings players closer to obtaining the wondrous new Arcanist’s Manasaber mount .

Unlocking new Helarjar World Quests, which will begin to appear all over the Broken Isles, in an effort to put a stop to Helya's infernal impact.

A new invasion on the coastline of the Broken Isles – Falcosaurs, who drop Falcosaur eggs and Falcosaur feathers, reagents for new First Aid and Cooking recipes.

New rare pets in Ulduar, Trial of the Crusader, and Icecrown Citadel, including Stardust the celestial bunny.

Return to Alcaz Isle for cosmetic consumables and toys for pets, and an Electrified Key that allows Hunters to activate one of three Arachnodrone mechanical spiders…which can be tamed.



PvP Updates