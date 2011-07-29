World of Tanks devs to announce new project at Gamescom

Wargaming.net announce that they will be revealing a brand new project at Gamescom next month. It's surprising news given that they only recently unveiled World of Warplanes at this year's E3 conference. It's not clear yet whether the "project" will be a new game, or have anything to do with World of Tanks, all we know is that it's something wargaming.net "recently started to develop."

We got a chance to catch up with Wargaming.net CEO Victor Kislyi recently at a tank festival. In the shadow of a looming Churchill we discussed the future of the wargaming.net and the World of... series. Kislyi said "we are thinking about Battleships ."

Wargaming.net will also be showing World of Warplanes at Gamescom, which we already know will have the same gold, experience and economics as the incredibly successful World of Tanks.

World of Tanks is free to play, you can sign up and download the client from the World of Tanks site .