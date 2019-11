InXile is following up Wasteland 2's desert post-apocalypse RPG with the snowier, but still very much post-apocalyptic, Colorado. The new game's first trailer stars a colorful prospector narrating the action, which includes:

- Spider robot tanks

- A yeti man

- A clown putting someone through a meat grinder

- Flamethrowers

No sign of a release date, but it's looking like a distinctly new setting for this sort of RPG.