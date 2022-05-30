V Rising developers talk about the 'journey' to full release

Audio player loading…

Thrilled that their game has reached over one million (opens in new tab) copies sold, the developers of V Rising (opens in new tab) have posted a blog outlining their next steps towards a future release for the indie survival-RPG-but-you're-vampires game. "The Stunlock team could not have possibly imagined how many of you were out there, ready to awaken from your crypts and step into this little world we’d created," they said. (opens in new tab)

In short, Stunlock intends to add a lot more to V Rising before it's done, but they're cautioning that it's a lot of work and will take time. Especially since they, like last year's survival darling Valheim (opens in new tab), have clearly succeeded far beyond their wildest dreams. They can now open up the scope and consider both their own plans and what the community dreams up.

"Opening into Early Access is the first step we’re taking on the misty road to the game’s full release," Stunlock said. "Many journeys have a set path, a road with a clear destination. While we certainly have our goal in mind for V Rising, our path is not all set."

To that end, Stunlock intends to start by analyzing the mass of data they've received in the past weeks of Early Access. The team is also already working on new material, like "weapons to wield, loot to plunder, and sorcery to conjure," as well as "more V Bloods with new challenges, lands to explore, and further ways to enhance your castle."

But all of that is yet to come, of course, and is taking a backseat to seeing what players are making of V Rising and how they're playing it. "Right now we’re taking one step back to be able to leap forward, regrouping so we can move into the next leg of our journey with unshakable intent. These dev updates might not come as frequently at first as we’ll be taking a moment to refill our blood reserves," Stunlock said. That puts focus on fixing bugs, quality of life balancing, and server stability.

Once they're done with assessing the situation, the team at Stunlock intend to let us know what its plans are for "fall and beyond." You can find V Rising on its official website (opens in new tab) and on Steam. (opens in new tab)

Thanks, RPS. (opens in new tab)