Total War: Arena reveals its first trailer

It's not all about Warhammer when it comes to the franchise that's totally about war — Total War: Arena has had its first in-game trailer revealed to the world.

It's still early days — the footage is from the alpha version of Arena — but already you should be able to get an idea of what to expect from the free-to-play online strategy game.

It's been over two years since Total War: Arena was first announced, and things have been quietly bubbling along as the weeks have passed. The main focus — 10v10 online battles where each player controls three units of combatants — remains the same, though.

You can currently sign up for Total War: Arena's closed alpha if you're in Europe — though US servers are to be added at some point in the near future.