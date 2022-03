Welcome to This Week in PC Gaming, a show where we take a look at the new games, updates, and more coming at you over the next week, every week, until the end of time. Or until the rest of the staff stop playing Elden Ring.

This week we're talking about base building in Core Keeper, kicking Jotnur ass in Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Ragnarok and building a new space civilisation in Distant Worlds 2.