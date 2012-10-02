The Banner Saga video update shows animation, cutscenes and combat

Stoic have released a video update for The Banner Saga, showing a bit of combat, music and animation from their upcoming indie Viking epic. I am a sucker for hand-drawn animation at the best of times and there is some quality work on show in the brief clips sprinkled into the latest update. Watch some cutscene work at 3:20, a gorgeous animated background at 5:05 and some combat at 6:56.

The Banner Saga Kickstarter project exceeded expectations , which means Stoic have the funds to record the soundtrack with a real orchestra. You can catch some of the soundtrack in the video below. It's fun to watch Kickstarter projects slowly come together.

Find out more about the game on The Banner Saga site .