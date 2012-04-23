Banner Saga kickstarter is a success, Police Warfare kickstarter cancelled

Turn-based RPG, The Banner Saga , has been successfully funded through Kickstarter . The final figure of $723,886 broke all of the developers' targets, which means the team will be able to invest in a full orchestra, and create extra features like player-built cities.

Stoic updated the kickstarter page with this statement when the funding drive closed on Friday. "KABOOM. 700%. You did it. We didn't believe it could be done. We are in awe." Nice. Time to ride the warm fuzzy glow of satisfaction at seeing a small team of indie developers with an intriguing game catch a big break.

If you'd like to maintain that feeling, stop reading here. In other Kickstarter news, the promising-HEAT inspired cops vs robbers shooter, Police Warfare , has suddenly had its Kickstarter campaign cancelled without explanation.

The end of the Kickstarter campaign doesn't necessarily mean the end of Police Warfare, but a short update on the PW Kickstarter page announced that the team would be taking no more funding from Kickstarter backers.

"Thank you so much for the incredible response to the game. We're shutting down the kickstarter account but this is by no means the end of Police Warfare. News will be coming," they say.

Perhaps the team have found an interested publisher, or another way to support development costs. $25,025 had already been pledged by backers before cancellation. According to the Kickstarter site "when funding is canceled, all pledges are immediately voided." We'll have to wait and see what's up when the team publish their next update.