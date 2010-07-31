StarCraft II overheating fix

While you're sitting frowning at the StarCraft II menu after getting trounced by some mouthy fifteen year old who used time travel to swarm your base with carriers in the first twenty seconds, have you noticed any slowdown on the menu? Some users are reporting exactly that, and Blizzard have kindly posted some advice on how to fix it. Here's what they said:

Screens that are light on detail may make your system overheat if cooling is overall insufficient. This is because the game has nothing to do so it is primarily just working on drawing the screen very quickly. A temporary workaround is to go to your Documents\StarCraft II Beta\variables.txt file and add these lines:

frameratecapglue=30

frameratecap=60

You may replace these numbers if you want to.

Of course, you could just set them really high and cook food on your graphics card, like I've been doing. That probably won't affect performance at all, right?

Also, how the HELL did he manage a Protoss rush? I'm the swarm, I should be rushing you!

