Sierra teaser site points to possible revival at Gamescom 2014

Put your speculation hat on and visit Sierra.com . There you will find a menacingly vague video which points to a reboot of the Sierra brand. Or, you could just view the video below. The site invites users to share the video, while indicating that further news will be announced at Gamescom next week.

The site belongs to Activision, which has had a stake in the brand since it merged with Vivendi Games in 2008. Sierra was effectively closed down that year, with Activision hoping to sell the legendary entity. In the end that never happened. Last year, Activision Blizzard bought its way out of the relationship with Vivendi for, take a deep breath, billions of dollars.

Many associate Sierra with the golden age of point-and-click adventure games. In the '90s Sierra travelled arm in arm with LucasArts as the masters of the genre, with titles like King's Quest, Space Quest, Police Quest and, erm, Leisure Suit Larry under their belts. Of course, the teaser doesn't mean that anything pointy or clicky will emerge at Gamescom: indeed, Sierra has a long and storied history as a publisher.

Still, it's nice to dream. Telltale Games has abandoned plans to reboot the King's Quest series , and there's definitely a huge audience among PC owners for games like this. Still, it seems reasonable to curb your expectations. Just to be safe.