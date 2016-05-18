King's Quest: A Knight to Remember is now free on Steam

If you've been waiting for a good excuse to try King's Quest: A Knight to Remember, the full title of the first chapter in The Odd Gentlemen's episodic reboot of the classic Sierra adventure series, today is your day. Because today, and for the indeterminate future, it is free on Steam.

A Knight to Remember is the first of five planned King's Quest episodes, six if you include the epilogue, which for some reason the developers do not. They normally go for $10 each, or can be had collectively in the $25 season pass, or the $30 “Complete Collection,” which includes the not-separately-available epilogue. (The season pass does not, again for reasons I really can't fathom.)

We reviewed A Knight to Remember when it came out last summer, and declared it to be pretty decent: seriously flawed, but forgivably so. Either way, it's hard to go wrong at this price. There's no word on how long the freebie will last—The Odd Gentlemen said only that it's “currently free,” implying that at some point in the future, it will no longer be—so grab it while you can from Steam.

