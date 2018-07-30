PES 2019 unveils Celtic FC as latest official partner club

As a lifelong Celtic supporter (and season ticket holder of 21 years), there really was no way I could skip this one. Konami has unveiled Celtic Football Club as Pro Evolution Soccer 2019's latest official partner club.

Which means the SPFL double treble winners' likeness will be captured in-game alongside its Celtic Park stadium. Formidable left back Kieran Tierney, goalkeeper Craig Gordon, captain Scott Brown, and French sensation Moussa Dembélé are raring to go.

We're delighted to announce @CelticFC as our latest partner club! 🍀 #PES2019 pic.twitter.com/HgB9c8hEHKJuly 30, 2018

"We are delighted to be partnering with Konami at such an exciting time for the PES Series," says Celtic's head of business Gordon Kaye. "The gameplay and player detail in PES 2019 is simply stunning and we have no doubt Celtic fans will be excited at the prospect of seeing the Double Treble Champions emulated in such a realistic way."

Senior director brand and business development at Konami Digital Entertainment Jonas Lygaard adds: "Celtic is a hugely successful club and we are delighted to be working closely with them. Our job now is to ensure Celtic’s presence is perfectly recreated within PES 2019 and we look forward to seeing the fans’ reactions when all the work being put into this is complete and we reveal everything—more updates coming soon—watch this space."

Due August 28, here are PES 2019's system requirements. It's also in-line for 12-team demo next week, on August 8.