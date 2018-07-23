PES 2019 system requirements confirmed, playable demo due next month

Unless you're a fan of France, Football didn't come home this summer*—sad trumpet—but PES 2019 is coming to PC on August 28. Konami has now released its PC system requirements, and has revealed a playable demo featuring 12 teams is due August 8.

First, the minimum and recommended specs:

Vanarama National League:

OS: Windows 7 SP1/8.1/10 - 64bit

CPU: Intel Core i5-3470 / AMD FX 4350

RAM: 4 GB

VGA: NVIDIA GTX 670 / AMD Radeon HD 7870

VRAM: 2 GB

DirectX: 11.0

Hard drive space: 30 GB

Resolution: 1280x720

UEFA Champions League:

OS: Windows 7 SP1/8.1/10 - 64bit

CPU: Intel Core i7-3770 / AMD FX 8350

RAM: 8 GB

VGA: NVIDIA GTX 760 / AMD Radeon R9 270X

VRAM: 4 GB

DirectX: 11.0

Hard drive space: 30 GB

Resolution: 1920x1080

And now, the demo.

The demo shows off some of the game's official licenses—although not all: Celtic, for example, isn't present. We'll get to play as Barcelona, Liverpool, AC Milan, Inter Milan, Palmeiras, and the French and Argentinian national teams.

PES 2019's full release comes with overhauled myClub features, a so-called "Visible Fatigue" mechanic, and a gorgeous interpretation of early 2000s David Beckham. That hair, *chef kiss*.

Our roundup of the best sports games on PC includes both FIFA 2018 and PES 2018. Both are worthy of their spots, but I reckon the latter has overtaken the former in recent years. PES' player likenesses, crowds and animations look lovely powered by the publisher's Fox Engine.

PES 2019 is due on PC August 28. Look out for its demo on August 8.

*Actually it did. To it's real home. Just ask Andy.