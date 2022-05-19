This year's PC Gaming Show airs June 12 at 12:30 pm PT

Audio player loading…

There's technically no E3 this year, but like migratory birds guided by Earth's magnetic field, flocks of game announcements will pass through Southern California this June anyway. 2022's most exciting group, recognizable by their RGB plumage, will congregate at the eighth annual PC Gaming Show on Sunday, June 12 at 12:30 pm Pacific, which will be livestreamed on Twitch, YouTube, and other major streaming platforms.

I've seen the list of games appearing at this year's show—there are over 45—and the titles alone have my curiosity buzzing. Just a few of them: Arma 4, Sam Barlow's Immortality, mod project Half-Life: Alyx – Levitation, Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2, and Victoria 3. I can't share many other specifics, but I'm happy to report that "tactical" appears twice in the list, and there are two games whose titles are presently unknown: one from Klei Entertainment and another from 11 Bit Studios. Mysterious!

Tune in on Twitch or YouTube at 12:30 pm Pacific (3:30 pm Eastern, 8:30 pm in the UK) for the main event, which will be anchored by returning hosts Sean Day[9] Plott and Mica Burton. (The easiest way to find out when the PC Gaming Show 2022 starts in your location is with this time zone chart.)

Join the stream before 12:30 pm PT for the pre-show (exact timing to be determined), which will include a sneak peek at an exciting project we've been working on at PC Gamer.

The PC Gaming Show isn't the only event to watch this June videogame watching season. The day before the PC Gaming Show, on Saturday, June 11, our pals at GamesRadar are putting on the Future Games Show at 12 pm PT. And on the same day as the PC Gaming Show, the Xbox and Bethesda Showcase will air at 10 am PT. The PC Gaming Show pre-show will start after that showcase concludes.

Summer Game Fest is also back, with its main event airing prior to PC Gaming Show weekend on Thursday, June 9 at 11 am PT. We'll have coverage of all the events happening this June; here's what the 'not technically E3' schedule looks like right now.

We started the PC Gaming Show in 2015 because we felt PC gaming deserved an E3 stage just as much as the consoles. We're delighted to have accomplished that goal for the past seven years, creating an E3 (or June videogame watching season) tradition for the PC that stands right next to the press conferences from console makers and big publishers like Ubisoft and EA.