Play Amplitude's Endless Dungeon early

We just got another glimpse at Amplitude's Endless Dungeon (opens in new tab)—and its many eye-catching, alien-disintegrating explosions—on the PC Gaming Show (opens in new tab), accompanied by the news that you can now sign up at opendev.endlessdungeon.game (opens in new tab) to get your hands on in-development builds.

Despite being known as a 4X developer, Humankind and Endless Space's Amplitude Studios also knows its way around a tactical roguelite. 2014's Dungeon of the Endless (opens in new tab) zoomed in on the Endless sci-fi universe, creating random adventures through monster-infested dungeons instead of tales of galactic-scale conquest and intrigue. And while Amplitude isn't calling it a direct sequel, Endless Dungeon has that "same spirit".

Fighting hordes of alien monsters while trying to protect an enigmatic crystal is still the job, but as you may have noticed from the trailer, it's quite a bit flashier, and the emphasis is very much on the action.

Amplitude's already shown off a couple (opens in new tab) of heroes (opens in new tab), but you'll be able to take a much closer look by registering over on opendev.endlessdungeon.game. Amplitude's conducted this kind of collaborative development for nearly all of its games, and it's even spread to other Sega studios, like Relic, which is using it for Company of Heroes 3.

Signing up means you'll get access to slices of the game where you can test specific features and give your feedback throughout development. Endless Dungeon looks like it's going to be a lot more fun with some pals in tow, so talk a few of them into registering while you're at it.