Holy Moley, season 4 of Super Animal Royale has you battling some big moles

By published

He looks kinda cuddly though, right?

Audio player loading…

Super Animal Royale does not contain the sort of woodland creatures you find in children's movies, fluttering around a princess as she warbles about her evil family or a handsome man she met five minutes ago. These critters may still be every bit as adorable, but they're packing serious heat and are ready for the cutest fight to the death. 

The brutally cuddly battle royale is already approaching its fourth season, and as we saw at the PC Gaming Show (opens in new tab), it looks every bit as sweet and spicy as we've come to expect. The new season brings a terrifying giant mole, and unlike Super Animal Royale's delivery mole, I don't think he's here to bring you power-up goodies. You'll have to work together to take him down before he swipes and scratches every last one of your cuddly teammates.

Chris Livingston had a ton of fun with Super Animal Royale when he checked it out a few years ago, finding solid gameplay beneath its cuddly cute exterior. From the moment you're dropped from a giant duck to running over players in a giant hamster ball, to having a dance party with the rest of your team, there are a ton of adorable moments sprinkled throughout Super Animal Royale's heavy gunfire. There are close to 400 breeds across 49 animals now too, so there's bound to be a furry friend for everyone.

Season 4 of Super Animal Royale is set to kick off on June 28. It's completely free to play on Steam, though you can pay to upgrade to the super edition for some perks, extra animal breeds and cosmetics. There'll also be a season 4 starter pack, which usually comes with a new animal, new cosmetics and some in-game currency.

Mollie Taylor
Mollie Taylor

A fresh writer in the industry, Mollie has been taken under PC Gamer's RGB-laden wing, making sure she doesn't get up to too much mischief on the site. She's not quite sure what a Command & Conquer is, but she can rattle on for hours about all the obscure rhythm games and strange MMOs from the 2000s. She's been cooking up all manner of news, previews and features while she's been here, but especially enjoys when she gets to write about Final Fantasy, Persona, The Sims, and whatever other game she's currently hopelessly fixated on. There's a good chance she's boring another PC Gamer writer about her latest obsession as we speak. 
See comments