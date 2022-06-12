Enter here for a chance to win the iBuyPower dream PC at the 2022 PC Gaming Show

One winner will receive a $5,500 beast of a PC with an RTX 3090 and 144Hz Gigabyte monitor.

An iBuyPower gaming PC with RGB lighting.
As revealed by Mica Burton during the 2022 PC Gaming Show, we've partnered with PC builder iBuyPower to give away all the hardware a PC gamer's dream room needs, including a custom PC with an Intel Core-i9 12900KS and overclocked Gigabyte RTX 3090. 

To enter, scroll down to the form embedded at the bottom of this article. Note that entry is limited to residents of the continental US, and other restrictions apply. The full terms and conditions can be found below the entry form.

An ulra-high-end gaming PC isn't all that's up for grabs here: This iBuyPower dream setup includes a mouse and mechanical keyboard, an Eclipse HG10 wireless headset from Hyte, and two Gigabyte G27F gaming monitors.

Here's the full list of components and peripherals included in the prize, which has an estimated retail value of $5,500:

Dream Room PC giveaway
CaseHyte Y60
CPUIntel Core-90 12900KS
GPUGigabyte Nvidia RTX 3090 Gaming OC
RAM2X 16 GB Adata XPG Lancer RGB DDR5 6000
Motherboard Gigabyte Z690 Aorus Pro
StorageAdata 2TB XPG Gammix NVME SSD
Power supplyRM850X
OSWindows 11 Home
CPU coolerCorsair iCue H115i Elite Capellix
RGB fans4X Corsair iCue QL120
HeadsetHyte Eclipse HG10 Wireless
MousepadHyte
Mouse & KeyboardiBuyPower
Monitors2X Gigabyte G27F

Individuals may only enter once, and entries will be accepted until June 26 at 12:30 pm PT. One winner will be randomly selected.

Use the form below to enter, or open it in a new tab here (opens in new tab). Good luck!

Note: A lot of people are attempting to enter at the same time, so the form is having trouble loading for some. Don't worry! You can enter anytime before June 26. When you enter won't affect your chance of winning.

