PC Gamer UK August issue: Serious Sam 4

How serious is Croteam and Devolver Digital's fourth instalment of Serious Sam? With all its motorbike-riding, shotgun-wielding, and limb dismemberment-ing, I'd say it's pretty darn serious. It's also "brutally bigger", reports Serious Pip, after going behind the scenes in Planet Badass for this month's cover feature.

Elsewhere inside, Phil hitches mounted weapons to vehicles and gets a feel for emphasised squad play in Battlefield 5. Rick Lane investigates the future of immersive sims, and Andy discovers how Fort Deadlight, Pillars of Eternity 2’s standout quest and setting, came to life. Look out for our E3 roundup, too.

Previews this month include Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Metro Exodus, Imperator: Rome and more. Reviews, on the other hand, include Jurassic World Evolution, Vampyr, Cultist Simulator and many more. This month's issue also comes with a free game—Serious Sam's Bogus Detour.

Issue 320 is on shelves now and available on all your digital devices from Google Play , the App Store and Zinio . You can also order direct from My Favourite Magazines or purchase a subscription to save yourself some cash, receive monthly deliveries and marvel at our exclusive subscriber covers. This month's is *chef kiss gesture*:

