Legend of Grimrock digs deeper with level editor

What does top indie RPG Legend of Grimrock most need? Fewer goddamn spiders! What else? More levels! Somehow, I suspect we're only going to be half lucky when the level editor hits. Still, it's an impressive looking piece of kit, making it easy to lay down level grids, but with scripting to do interesting things with them. Amusingly, the enemies don't seem to know they're in an editor, and will happily try to eat your face off even as you build their home. Want to check it out? Here's a video...