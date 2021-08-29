Get three more Leisure Suit Larry games free

Indiegala recently gave away the original Leisure Suit Larry for free, and now is following up with three more games in the saga of the hapless loser. That's Leisure Suit Larry 2: Looking For Love (In Several Wrong Places), Leisure Suit Larry 3: Passionate Patti in Pursuit of the Pulsating Pectorals, and Leisure Suit Larry 5: Passionate Patti Does a Little Undercover Work. Where's the fourth game you ask? That's kind of a story.

Al Lowe, the series' creator, had intended to make a trilogy, giving the third game an ending that neatly tied everything up. Plus, due to the crunch it took to get Larry 3 finished on time, he was pretty sick of the whole thing and said at the time he'd never make a Leisure Suit Larry 4. When Lowe changed his mind later, he came up with the idea of skipping straight to Leisure Suit Larry 5, in which Larry has amnesia and has forgotten an entire game's worth of adventures.

All three are available as direct downloads from Indiegala. While the second and third have traditional text input and plenty of those Sierra game deaths, number five goes full point-and-click and has less dead ends. Does that make it a better game? I don't know because I never played it, but it's hard to argue with free.

