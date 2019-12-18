How to search holiday stockings in Fortnite

Where is the Fortnite Winterfest cabin? The Winterfest event has officially arrived and there are loads of virtual presents you can open early. There are skins, map changes, and Fortnite Winterfest challenges to tackle, and I'm here to make sure you can get all the yuletide goodies possible.

The first challenge is to search Fortnite holiday stockings in the Winterfest Cabin. It's lovely and cosy in there, and there are presents and stockings ready and waiting for you. However, this challenge works a little differently to what you might expect of your normal Fortnite missions, and I'm here to help show you the way.

How to search holiday stockings in the Fortnite Winterfest cabin

Before you prepare your favourite Fortnite skin and get ready to jump into a game, stop! To search holiday stockings in Fortnite you actually need to visit a different menu tab on the battle royale home screen. Click the new tab in the shape of a snowflake to get started.

This takes you to another screen with the button 'Visit Lodge' in the bottom-right corner. Hit that to take you to the Fortnite Winterfest Cabin. In this toasty spot you'll have a good idea where to find a stocking: it's hung up above the fireplace at the centre of the screen. Click that and hit E on PC to open it. This completes the challenge and gives you part two: "Deal damage to opponents with a snowball launcher". And there you have it, get ready to unleash some snowballs.