Euro Truck Simulator studio is 'racing' to release DLC to support Ukrainian charities

SCS Software, the developer of American Truck Simulator and Euro Truck Simulator 2, has announced that it is putting together a Ukrainian Paint Jobs Pack DLC for both games, with all funds raised going to support victims of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"Even though our teams are multinational, the core of the company has its roots in the city of Prague in the Czech Republic," SCS Software said in a statement. "The history of our country carries a memory of sad happenings that resonate in very similar ways with what has been happening in Ukraine in the recent days, weeks, and months. We see a very close parallel with what happened here back in 1938 and 1968, and it leaves us deeply concerned and full of emotions and pain that the modern world has to witness such horrific times again."

SCS said it has already donated more than €20,000 ($22,400) to "multiple charities," and promised that financial aid will continue over the coming days and weeks.

"We have also relocated a part of our team to immediately start working on a much needed DLC—the Ukrainian Paint Jobs Pack, which we are racing to bring to the Steam Store as soon as possible and from which we are going to donate 100% of the income towards those in need," SCS said.

The Ukrainian Paint Jobs Pack DLC will be released for both American Truck Simulator and Euro Truck Simulator 2.

Interestingly, the next Euro Truck Simulator 2 DLC was set to be Heart of Russia, including Moscow, the Volga and Oka rivers, and centuries-old villages and forests. It was announced in March 2021 but still has no release date—I've reached out to SCS to ask whether the invasion will impact the development of that expansion, and will update if I receive a reply.