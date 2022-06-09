EA denies report that Battlefield 2042 development is winding down: 'We are committed to the future'

Audio player loading…

EA has hit back at claims that Battlefield 2042 (opens in new tab) is now running on a skeleton crew and rushing out promised content so that it can move on to the next entry.

The response comes following comments made by journalist Jeff Grubb during his GrubbSnax show. "This game is basically down to a skeleton crew," he told his Twitch viewers during the stream. "It's down to like, the barebones and those people are specifically just working on the promised additional seasons that the game needs to get to meet the requirements of the high-end version it sold."

He continued: "The skeleton crew is working to pump that stuff out at the fastest and cheapest way it possibly can. There's no other way to say it." Grubb added that those who had paid for the premium editions should set their expectations "very low for this content," saying that EA is "just gonna get it out fast and dirty and then the idea is... the reason they're doing this is to move everyone to the next Battlefield as quickly as possible. It's abandon ship time."

On GrubbSnax today, I said that Battlefield is down to a skeleton crew that is trying to meet its DLC obligations. EA has reached out to say this is untrue. pic.twitter.com/Wpj79d9pMMJune 8, 2022 See more

A few hours after the stream concluded, Grubb tweeted that EA had reached out to him to tell him that his comments were "untrue."

"There is a significant team across studios focused on evolving and improving the Battlefield 2042 experience for our players, and at the heart of that is our team at DICE," the statement continued. "We are committed to the future of Battlefield 2042 and our areas of focus for the game, based upon what we have heard from our players, was laid out in our recent Development Update (opens in new tab)."

Grubb followed up EA's response with one of his own (opens in new tab): "If you hear two stories about what is happening, look for the space where both things are true." He also added that he would be talking more about it in an upcoming Giant Bomb podcast.

Battlefield 2042's first season (opens in new tab) lands today, June 9. It brings a new map and a battle pass with a new specialist, who'll thankfully be unlockable on the free track. Its release should be a good indicator of what's to come and perhaps a better look at whose side of the story is more accurate.