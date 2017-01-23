Deus Ex: Mankind Divided DLC A Criminal Past is coming in February

The second Deus Ex: Mankind Divided story DLC, entitled A Criminal Past, will send hero Adam Jensen off to the sunny climes of Arizona to go undercover in a high-security, augs-only prison. The mission: to make contact with another operative who went in before him and has since "gone dark," and retrieve the information he carries.

A Criminal Past will take place during Jensen's first mission for Task Force 29, before the events of Mankind Divided. A successful extraction of the sensitive data will help in the fight against terror around the world, "but Jensen will need to confront a darker side to his role before the day is done," the announcement says. The mission will feature a return of Dr. Delara Auzenne, the TF29 psychiatrist, who for reasons of spoiler protection we will discuss no further.

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – A Criminal Past will be out on February 23. Pricing hasn't been announced, but the first story DLC, System Rift, goes for $12/£9.50/€12, so I'd expect something similar.