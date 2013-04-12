Dark Souls II director promises "more care" for the PC version, after original's "half-assed" port

Dark Souls is meant to be brutal and unforgiving - that's part of the appeal. Still, the PCs Prepare to Die edition might have taken the philosophy a bit too far. The heavy burden of a capped framerate, the blight of forced 720 rendering, the foul stench of Games for Windows Live; all signs that From Software had failed to overcome the demons of PC porting.

Dark Souls II director Yui Tanimura agrees. In an interview with ShackNews he said (through a translator), "A lot of it was not very well done, sort of half-assed." The good news is that, for the sequel, the team have been developing the PC version alongside the consoles.

"Yes, we will definitely put more priority on the PC," Tanimura continued. "Last time, we started working on PC after the console version was complete. This time, because we are considering the PC from the beginning, you can be sure there will be more care put into PC development."

Dark Souls II is due to release on PC alongside console versions and, reportedly, the hands-off demo sessions previewing the game have been running on PC hardware, suggesting From Software already have much more faith in their PC champion.