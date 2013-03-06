Civilization 4 designer joins Fallen Enchantress: Legendary Heroes team

Fallen Enchantress: Legendary Heroes, in development by Stardock, seeks to continue the territory tussles and sword-and-spell battles of Elemental: Fallen Enchantress. Its predecessor, Elemental: War of Magic, was repackaged into Enchantress after poor reviews in 2010. The latest talent brought onto the team may help keep the quality high: in a forum post , CEO Brad Wardell announced the addition of former Civilization 4 lead designer Soren Johnson to Stardock.

Wardell elaborates that Johnson's help centers on assisting with Heroes' development, but he also states Johnson's influence "will be pretty obvious" in the next few years. Johnson's most notable contribution to the Civilization franchise was the programming of the entire AI for both the third and fourth entries in the series—so he's the one most responsible for a hawkish Gandhi setting my village on fire just because I nixed a trade deal.

Fallen Enchantress: Legendary Heroes releases in April. You can check out some of its included features in our previous post .