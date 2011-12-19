Battlefield 3 trailer created by Freddie Wong

Battlefield 3 publishers EA have commissioned internet video guy Freddie Wong to create a trailer for their uber-popular manshoot. Wong and his crew were given just 10 days to make the video, according to Kotaku .

And it's OK. It's the kind of gameophilic effects-filled extravaganza Wong is very good at making, but bear in mind that Wong is one of those people who probably thinks Michael Bay is good at directing films. According to this making-of video , it also had a proper budget, with real explosions and tanks and $300,000 lenses and everything.

Question is, is it better than CoD's tongue-in-cheek but similarly Hollywood take on virtual warfare?